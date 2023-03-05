Crazy story told by Marc Marquez: “He grabbed my bone, it went ‘crack’”

The revelation was told in his Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Marc Marquez: All In’ where his struggles with injury, his career-saving operation and his recovery are shown in harrowing detail.

At the height of Marquez’s fitness difficulties last year, before he stepped away from MotoGP to go under the knife, he endured a painful incident at home.

Marc Marquez & Joan Mir show off the 2023 Repsol Honda! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Marc Marquez &amp; Joan Mir show off the 2023 Repsol Honda! | MotoGP 2023

“It was Monday at 7.30am,” he said. “Every day, I walked the dogs on an empty stomach for 45 minutes.

“I pried open a sliding door - I felt a crack and said ‘damn’. I looked at it, and it had a bump. I said: ‘What is going on?’

“I woke up [my physio Carlos J. Garcia] and my brother. That’s when I started getting dizzy. I lay down on the bed and he said ‘let me see’.

“I said: ‘I doubt I broke the metal implant’.

“He grabbed my bone and it went ‘crack’. He went pale and said: ‘Let’s go’. We went straight to hospital.”

A fourth operation on his devastated arm relieved the pain that Marquez raced with in the opening part of last season.

He has also struggled with diplopia - an eye issue causing double-vision - during his two-year injury nightmare.

The Repsol Honda rider described: “Diplopia is specifically.. Well, in this case I’d see a head here. And another head here. It isn’t like ‘which eye isn’t working?’ No.

“If I covered one eye, I could see perfectly. But when both eyes were open there was slight deviation. I don’t know, one degree. One degree far away keeps getting worse.”

Marquez is hoping the worst of his physical traumas are behind him and, if Honda can deliver a bike better than last season’s sub-par machine, he will fight for a seventh premier class title.