Portimao is the final preseason test before the 2023 season gets underway at the same location two weeks later.

The 2023 MotoGP calendar has thrown up a Sprint race at every round meaning the teams must work harder, and smarter, to devise strategies for both Saturdays and Sundays.

Marc Marquez heads into the Portimao test hoping to see the improvements on his Honda that he demanded, while Fabio Quartararo will be hoping that Yamaha are on top of their engine issue.

Is Ducati’s factory bike still the best machinery on the grid?

Marquez is Running Out Of Time | World domination for Ducati | MotoGP Podcast EP.78 Video of Marquez is Running Out Of Time | World domination for Ducati | MotoGP Podcast EP.78

How to watch 2023 MotoGP preseason testing in Portimao

It is not televised by BT Sport, the UK broadcaster of MotoGP, so there is no live coverage.

However, the MotoGP Video Pass will feature regular updates plus a live reaction show called “After The Flag” from 5.30pm to 7pm (UK) on Saturday and Sunday. This should feature the last 30 minutes of testing, some highlights, and interviews.

Of course, Crash.net is the place to come for up-to-date lap times and the riders’ verdicts.

2023 MotoGP preseason testing in Portimao start times (UK)

Saturday March 11 - 10am-6.15pm

Sunday March 12 - 10am-6.15pm

How to watch 2023 MotoGP season

BT Sports are the UK broadcaster for MotoGP in 2023. They will show every session of every weekend live. The season begins with the Portuguese MotoGP in Portimao on March 24-26.