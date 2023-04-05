Injured Pol Espargaro’s heartfelt message: “Toughest days I’ve had to live”

The GASGAS Tech3 rider crashed during practice at Portimao, before the first race of 2023, suffering jaw and back injuries.

His brother Aleix Espargaro said after visiting him in hospital: “He will have a very long recovery process. The most important thing is that he can recover. He wants to get on the bike tomorrow, but that can't happen.”

Pol has now posted to social media about his wife: “What days, tougher weeks, perhaps the toughest I have had to live, but you are always there, without asking, without conditions or complaints.

“Because by your side there are no women's days or any other day destined to enhance your figure, you gather all of them being the best woman in the world every day of the year, without buts or objections, accepting me, well, accepting us, our two daughters and me, that in such difficult times, I become an even more difficult child to please!

We Need More Teams On The Grid! | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP83 Video of We Need More Teams On The Grid! | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP83

“You already know that I am not one of those who is posting photos all the time giving you kisses or praising you so that everyone can see more about our love story, because I have always thought that something as pure as ours, a social network, should not bleach it.

“But today yes, on your 30th birthday, more than 15 putting up with me and lately it hasn't been easy for you, I couldn't be happier to have you by my side!

“You are and have been the pillar of my life, of our lives and without you, we are completely lost!

“My inspiration in everything I do and propose.”

Espargaro will be replaced by Jonas Folger at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas.