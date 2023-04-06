Wet or dry, Bezzecchi was phenomenal in Argentina and did something that not many riders have been able to do of late, particularly those on Ducatis which is to be faster than current MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.

In fact, Bezzecchi had Bagnaia covered for the entire weekend when it came to race pace and the time attacks which is an area Bagnaia has always been extremely strong at.

Bezzecchi’s win, coupled with Bagnaia making a rare mistake in the Grand Prix has led to the Mooney VR46 Ducati rider opening up a nine point advantage over his close friend in the MotoGP standings.

But Bezzecchi believes he’s far from the finished product and is not getting carried away by his early form.

"No! I think no," said Bezzecchi when asked if he’s dreaming of fighting for the title. "I think it’s a little bit too early still. It’s just the second weekend and now we will go to Austin which is normally very difficult and where Marc [Marquez] is unbeatable.

"I think that it is just a little bit too early and for the moment I would like to enjoy this victory and try to improve, learn every time. We will see in a few months."

Prior to Argentina, the last wet race to take place was in Buriram where Bezzecchi again showed potential as he led early on.

However, a surprising drop through the field then occurred as he went on to finish outside of the points.

Bezzecchi was being caught towards the end of the race at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, but after managing his pace and being quicker than the entire grid for nearly the entire Grand Prix, it’s clear that improvements have been made from last year to now.

Going into detail about where such improvements have been made, the Italian pointed to braking and corner entry, strengths that he’s learned and taken from Bagnaia in particular.

Bezzecchi said: "First of all I know a little bit more the bike and this helps me a lot. As Alex [Marquez] said, the Ducati is strong but you need to use the strongest part of the bike which is also the most difficult.

"Okay, it’s fast on the straights but then you have many, many corners in the track. I think braking and entry is the part where you can make the most difference and normally Pecco is the one that makes more the difference.

"But also in the traction area, Johann [Zarco] is very nice, very good at picking up the bike. Braking and entry I made a small step on the dry but also in the wet."