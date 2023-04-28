Marquez is absent from the Spanish MotoGP this weekend as he continues to recover from hand surgery but his prolonged spell on the sidelines will have a lasting impact because Honda hoped he could test new parts on Monday - the first of just two in-season test days.

They must now redesign their plan with Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Takaaki Nakagami and test rider Stefan Bradl at their disposal.

“We have a plan and we will keep to it. The only thing that was not in the plan? That Marc would not be here,” Puig said.

“Maybe we will have to modify it a bit.

“We have our items and parts. We have a clear idea of what to test.

“It’s a matter of who tests. This is something we must discuss during the weekend.

“Of course, it’s a big loss that we cannot use him here for all the weekend - the race and the test.

“But we will have to do our best. We have other very good riders - this was proven last weekend.

“We will do the test then share the info with the other riders.

“We would love for Marc to be here for us, but also for him, as a Spanish rider in Jerez it is a special feeling,

“We will do our best and keep going.”

Marquez will not only miss the opportunity to reduce the 57-point deficit to the top of the MotoGP standings as he pursues a seventh premier class title, but he will also miss valuable time developing the RC213V to his taste.

This could open the door to Rins, who won Honda’s first grand prix in two years last time out in Texas, to put his best foot forwards in feeding back to engineers.

Marquez said: “Of course, it was a very important test because the next one is in Misano.

“We won’t have another test this season.

“They have other good riders - Mir, Rins, Stefan Bradl. I cannot help, I cannot ride.”

Puig admitted he hoped Marquez would race this weekend: “We thought we could do it. But unfortunately it was not ready.

“It was at the last minute, on Tuesday. We have to follow the indications from the doctors.

“He was told that the healing is going well, but unfortunately it’s not healed yet.

“The doctors in the hospital in Madrid, the doctors from the Mayo clinic, and the Red “Bull doctors agree that the bone is going well, but is not ready for these activities.