How to watch French MotoGP at Le Mans: Live stream here

Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira are in a race to be fit for the grand prix.

Bagnaia has claimed the lead at the top of the MotoGP standings but has previously been vulnerable to mistakes. Can he keep his cool?

Bezzecchi has led the Mooney VR46 improvement this season, and although he lost his lead at the top, he has been backed by Valentino Rossi to sustain a title challenge this season.

The MotoGP season has been totally unpredictable so far and the next chapter is at Le Mans.

How to watch French MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free French MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the French MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch French MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you're currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you're trying to use, you probably won't be able to watch the French MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN.

A VPN is an easy to use service that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you're in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 French MotoGP in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

French MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, May 12

French MotoGP P1 - 9.45am

French MotoGP P2 - 2pm

Saturday, May 13

French MotoGP P3 - 9.10am

French MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am

French MotoGP Sprint - 2pm

Sunday, May 14

French MotoGP - 1pm

BT Sports is showing every session of the French MotoGP in the UK.

With a BT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the French MotoGP. And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

