Danilo Petrucci to replace injured Enea Bastianini at French MotoGP

Bastianini’s ongoing shoulder injury will rule him out of the French MotoGP, opening the door for a familiar face.

Former factory Ducati rider Petrucci will return to the championship.

The Stewards Positions Have Become UNTENABLE! | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 87 Video of The Stewards Positions Have Become UNTENABLE! | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 87

Petrucci said: "I am thrilled to be back racing in MotoGP, although I am sorry that Enea has to miss another race. In Le Mans with the Desmosedici GP, I won my last race in MotoGP.

"It will be an honour to be able to try the world campion bike and wear the suit that I won with in the past. It is an indescribable emotion, and I can't wait to get back on track with the Ducati Lenovo Team. Thanks to Barni for letting me take this opportunity and to Ducati for thinking of me!"

Bastianini added: "I am sorry that I will not be able to participate in the French GP in Le Mans, where I took a fantastic victory last year, but, unfortunately, I am still not fully recovered.

"After Le Mans, the World Championship will have a three-week stop during which I will do everything I can to recover in time for my home round at Mugello, scheduled for June."

Petrucci is a former winner of the French MotoGP, having claimed glory three years ago. His most recent MotoGP appearance was last season, in Thailand, for Suzuki.

This year he is riding in WorldSBK with Ducati and Barni Racing.

The bigger picture, for Bastianini, is that his hopes for the MotoGP championship are fading before he’s completed more than a single racing lap in 2023.

He sustained a broken shoulder blade on the opening lap of the first sprint race, in Portimao, when Luca Marini crashed into him.

He didn’t need surgery but missed two rounds, before coming back last weekend in Jerez.

However, Bastianini was in such pain during last Friday’s practice that he opted to withdraw again.

Still without a point this season, he is 87 points behind his teammate - the reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia - who leads the MotoGP standings.

That gap is likely to extend again in Le Mans leaving Bastianini’s title hopes looking desperate.

91 points is the biggest-ever margin that a rider that has overcome to win the title - and yes, that was Bagnaia last season.