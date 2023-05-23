Petrucci missed the recent two-day WorldSBK test at Misano due to substituting for Enea Bastianini in MotoGP.

Making his return to Grand Prix racing for the first time since 2021, Petrucci finished 11th in the main race at Le Mans, however, the focus is now back on WorldSBK for the Barni Spark Ducati rider.

Petrucci will take part in a two-day test at Mugello which is not a circuit WorldSBK race at, but with regulations prohitibiting riders and teams to test at a circuit 11 days prior to an event at the same track, Petrucci therefore cannot test at Misano.

The test, which begins today, has been described as ‘really, really important’ by the former MotoAmerica runner-up.

"I’m very happy to come back to my WorldSBK bike for two days of testing," said Petrucci. "It’s really, really important because I was not able to be at Misano and I was not able to try the track where we have the next round.

"We can have a lot of tests; we can try a lot of new things and I hope we can solve our problem with traction. Can’t wait to ride again at a beautiful track like Mugello."

While it’s been a solid start to his Superbike career, the opening four rounds of 2023 have shown a consistent theme which is; reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani all being faster than the Italian.

A two-time race winner in MotoGP, Petrucci has already set out his ambitions which is to win at least once in WorldSBK.

And although it can’t be ruled out, Petrucci has already stated that he feels more comfortable on a modern MotoGP bike, rather than that of a Superbike.

Speaking at Le Mans, Petrucci was quoted as saying this about both categories to GPOne.com: "I have to say that, at the moment, I have more confidence with the MotoGP [bike] than the Superbike.

"Alvaro is doing a great job in Superbikes, but the gap I have from him is always the same.

"In the Superbike I’m struggling with the rear, while Alvaro stops the bike with lots of angle in the last part [of braking].

"I think he has a lot of support and, with his ease in riding, he can make the difference. That’s my opinion. I also feel better with the Michelin [rather] than the Pirelli."