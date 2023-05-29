Mixed injury updates for factory Ducati duo ahead of Mugello

Both riders intend to race but only Bagnaia has any hope of arriving in optimum condition, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi has said.

"I'm quite convinced that for Mugello he will be 100%, so he will be one of the protagonists,” Tardozzi said about Bagnaia.

The reigning MotoGP champion fractured his ankle in the French MotoGP after colliding with Maverick Vinales.

He has benefitted from the long gap between races so is expected to be fit at Mugello, the home grand prix for both the rider and his team.

Bagnaia sits atop the MotoGP standings, a point ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.

Bagnaia’s teammate Bastianini still will not be at peak condition, however.

He underwent a private test on a Panigale since Le Mans, and the feedback is that is able to race at Mugello, albeit at less than 100%.

"Bastianini was quite fast after a long time without getting on the bike,” Tardozzi said.

“It is clear that he is still not well physically. His shoulder didn't cause him any pain, but the lack of strength still created some small problems.

"I hope he regains a little more strength in his right shoulder. I think, if it goes well, it will be at 80%."

Bastianini’s start to life as a factory Ducati rider got off to the worst possible start when he broke a shoulder blade in the first-ever sprint race on the opening weekend of 2023.

He attempted a comeback at Jerez but withdrew after experiencing too much pain during Friday’s practice session.

Bastianini was tipped to fight for the championship before the season got underway, and his relationship with Bagnaia was set to come under the microscope, but instead he has been forced onto the sidelines.

Mugello could be the true start of Bastianini’s career as a factory Ducati rider.