This is what Johann Zarco said to Marc Marquez face-to-face after their massive German MotoGP crash
Marc Marquez sought out Johann Zarco and they spoke face-to-face about their crash in Friday practice for the German MotoGP.
The Repsol Honda rider scurried through the paddock afterwards to track down the Pramac Racing rider, who he had earlier wiped out.
Marquez crashed and his bike then horrifically smashed into Zarco at the Sachsenring but both men emerged unhurt.
They shook hands, and Marquez asked Zarco: “Are you okay? That was lucky. When I saw the crash…”
Zarco, who did not look pleased, said: “Difficult to say, fortunately I could see you so I picked up the bike.”
Marquez replied: “I lost the front on the straight and…
“Well, lucky.”
Marquez then hurried away into the Honda motorhome but a journalist followed him.
He asked Marquez: “Please can we ask you about Johann?”
But Marquez replied: “No. He’s alright.”
