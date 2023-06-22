The Monster Yamaha rider’s injury follows on from Aleix Espargaro’s bizarre cycling incident on the eve of the Mugello round, which saw the Aprilia star suffer fractures to his heel and ribs after a big fall while playing on his phone.

“I crashed running! I twisted my ankle, twisted my toe. And I will have the X-ray in one hour so hopefully nothing really big,” Quartararo revealed at Assen on Thursday.

“I had a full crash! I was running and I hit [tripped]…. it's dangerous running!”

The Frenchman, whose 2022 title hopes took a blow when he clashed with Aleix Espargaro, then highsided due to bike damage and was given a long lap penalty at Assen one year ago, added:

“For sure I’m going to take some painkillers because it's [left foot] exactly where I have to shift, and where I have to really put some weight down to do the change of directions. So I will be much more tired, but it's part of the job.”

Leading the title standings last year, Quartararo is just eighth with one podium heading into round eight of this season.

“For me, [Assen] is clearly a track where if we don't go fast here, we will not be fast anywhere,” he warned.

“Because it’s one of my favourite tracks and personally I've always been fast on this track, even if you have some difficulties with the bike.

“In Sachsenring we expected to be fast. We were not fast and so hopefully we can make a great result and go to our holidays in a great position.”

The MotoGP summer break starts after Sunday’s Dutch TT.