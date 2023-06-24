Having already crashed at a similar part of the circuit on Friday, Marquez ran into the rear of Bastianini when both riders were off the racing line and looking behind.

Bastianini, who was ahead of Marquez to begin the second stint in Q1, got his braking all wrong for turn one before later touring around turn four.

But Marquez was doing the same in a bid to not lose the factory Ducati rider’s tow, however, when the Honda rider looked behind in order to see if bikes were approaching, Marquez then ran into the Italian before crashing on the approach to turn five.

Marquez was left furious as he gestured towards Bastianini in what was another nightmare moment for the injured Spaniard.