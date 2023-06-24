Watch here: Marc Marquez crashes into Enea Bastianini during Dutch MotoGP qualifying
After his dramatic qualifying in Sachsenring seven days ago, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez endured another disastrous session after hitting the rear of Enea Bastianini.
Having already crashed at a similar part of the circuit on Friday, Marquez ran into the rear of Bastianini when both riders were off the racing line and looking behind.
Bastianini, who was ahead of Marquez to begin the second stint in Q1, got his braking all wrong for turn one before later touring around turn four.
- LIVE UPDATES: Qualifying and the Sprint race from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen
- Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
But Marquez was doing the same in a bid to not lose the factory Ducati rider’s tow, however, when the Honda rider looked behind in order to see if bikes were approaching, Marquez then ran into the Italian before crashing on the approach to turn five.
Marquez was left furious as he gestured towards Bastianini in what was another nightmare moment for the injured Spaniard.
A bizarre incident!— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) June 24, 2023
Both riders looking to file back onto the racing line and @marcmarquez93 rides up the back of @Bestia23! #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/bS8e5v2EGR