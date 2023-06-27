Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo offer injury updates from hospital

MotoGP has entered its five-week summer break and will return on August 6 at Silverstone, but until then the riders have a reprieve.

Some need it more than others, after a litany of injuries in the first half of the season.

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

One of the most serious injuries of the year was Rins’ broken leg at the Italian MotoGP.

Now, after two surgeries, he is finally leaving hospital.

“Those images explain the magnitude of crash and the amazing work of the doctors,” he said after posting pictures from hospital to social media.

Después de 16 días y 2 operaciones nos vamos a casa!Estas imágenes explican la magnitud de la caída y el increíble trabajo de los doctores. Ha sido duro pero volveremos más fuertes física y mentalmente Gracias a todos por vuestros mensajes y por haber cuidado de mi estos días! pic.twitter.com/njBGwvOzu4 — Alex Rins (@Rins42) June 27, 2023

“It’s been hard but I will get back stronger physically and mentally. Thank you everybody for your messages and for taking care of me!”

Rins’ recovery is a timely boost for Honda who staggeringly had just one of their four riders, Takaaki Nakagami, racing at the weekend’s Dutch MotoGP. The other three were all injured.

Rins ended a Honda hoodoo by winning at COTA but even that was not enough to stop a miserable season for his team so far.

Quartararo, meanwhile, is recovering from an injury sustained before Assen while jogging.

“Fans can feel reassured: Quartararo’s surgery on his left big toe was successful,” Yamaha confirmed.

“He will have a good long rest and come back as strong as ever.”