Honda’s Marquez and Yamaha’s Quartararo, MotoGP champions as recently as 2019 and 2021, have fallen foul of their respective Japanese manufacturers’ inability to keep up with their European counterparts.

Both are contracted on substantial deals until the end of 2024 but their potential availability the season after has the entire paddock keeping an eye on them.

Honda & Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP? Video of Honda &amp; Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP?

"Of course you can start dreaming when you realise that riders like Marquez and Fabio struggle with their bikes," Aprilia CEO Rivola admitted to Speedweek.

"But at the same time we have to keep our feet on the ground and believe in what we're doing.

“If you keep turning everything upside down and also give the riders the feeling that they could be substituted at short notice, then that doesn't work. That won't get you anywhere."

Aprilia’s veteran duo Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro are also contracted for 2024 and the Italian manufacturer does not expect any shock changes to their rider line-up for next season.

Rivola was asked if he regretted pinning his hopes to Vinales for so long, and therefore ending any chance of securing a different rider’s services for 2024.

"I believe in stability,” he answered.

“Because it brings performance. Plus I believe in Maverick. That's why I tried to ensure stability."

Early season optimism around Aprilia had largely faded until Espargaro secured a podium at Assen.

However, even aside from the dominant Ducati, it is KTM who have particularly impressed with both of their factory riders ahead of Espargaro and Vinales in the MotoGP standings.

"I would say the DNA of our bike hasn't changed," Rivola said.

“So we should be fast at circuits like Termas de Río Hondo, Mugello and Assen, but we didn't really manage that.

“Now circuits like Silverstone and Phillip Island are coming, where we should be at the front, so on liquid slopes.

“At least in the past we were always competitive there. Maybe we've improved a bit on the stop-and-go slopes, but we've lost some of our power on the fast slopes.

“I think it also depends a lot on the position in which we complete our laps in the races.

“If we get involved in the front right from the start, we can start with a different pace than when we start in midfield.”

MotoGP returns at Silverstone on August 6.