Pol Espargaro on track at Barcelona before Goodwood

The GASGAS Tech3 rider, who suffered ten fractures to his back, neck, ribs and jaw when he fell in practice, is using the summer break to get back to fitness ahead of a planned return at Silverstone.

As part of that process, Espargaro is planning an extensive summer training schedule, including supermoto and track days, posting the following video from his local Barcelona circuit.

Espargaro then headed straight to England where he will make his RC16 return at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday and Friday.