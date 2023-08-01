Elf Marc VDS Racing Team’s Arbolino leads Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Acosta by eight points in the Moto2 standings heading to Silverstone this weekend.

But they could both be promoted to MotoGP in 2024 - Arbolino with Gresini Racing, and Acosta somewhere within KTM’s plans.

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

Arbolino, 22, told AS about their rivalry: “I like it so much. Acosta is one of the drivers, along with me, who has the most talent at the moment!

“If there is someone I want to win, it is him. This gets me going and activates me.

“In the last two races, he has been faster, but it was something we knew, because in his first year in Moto2 he was already very fast on those circuits, with podiums and victory included.

“While I was not, because I was slower than him.

“However, this year I have achieved podiums where I would not have thought so at the beginning of the season.

“Mentally I feel like a better rider, but I think you have to think like that and believe it before the weekend.

“In some types of corners he is better than me. In the [fast corners]. I am studying a lot to have more speed there. We work with the team to improve that point.”

Arbolino wants to continue battling Acosta next year in MotoGP: “I hope so. I would like to very much.

“Acosta is a rider that I consider very strong and that I want to beat, to prove things to myself.”

Do their battles make each other better?

“I think so,” Arbolino said. “We are Messi and Ronaldo!

“I want to be the Messi who won the World Cup, but I would like to be the mix of both.”

Arbolino was asked about replacing Fabio di Giannantonio within the Ducati clan next season, and answered: “I hope, I hope so. I have a lot of ambition, but I am very calm mentally.

“I know that I deserve it and that I don't have to prove anything to anyone, because with the work I'm doing it will come.

“I am focused on this year, which I feel is going to be mine, and nothing else.

“There is no limit. This is what my manager (Carlo Pernat) always tells me.

“In each call he makes to me, before finishing, he tells me: ‘Tony, remember that you have no limits’.