Although Oliveira and Fernandez have both competed in the last few MotoGP events, a shoulder injury for Oliveira and arm pump issue for Fernandez meant they were less than 100% whilst doing so.

Oliveira, who when fit in 2023 has shown very promising speed aboard last season’s RS-GP22 machine, so much so that he’s been able to challenge factory riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

Oiliveira is now back to full fitness for the first time since the season-opener, and has designs on putting together a strong round at Silverstone.

"I think it’s a great time to come back after such a long break, that was really helpful for me to recover my shoulder 100%," said Oliveira.

"I came to a fitness level close to where I was at the start of the season. I obviously feel very confident and happy to get on working and really be competitive again back on my Aprilia RS-GP.

"It wasn’t the start of the season that we had hoped for, but we take on the second half and aim to bring back good results for all of us."

For Fernandez, recovering from his arm pump issues could allow the young Spaniard to unlock the type of potential we saw in pre-season testing.

Fernandez seemed to gel immediately with the Aprilia, but when racing began it quickly became apparent that he was unable to make significant steps forward as he remained on the outskirts of points finishes.

But like Oliveira, Fernandez feels as though he’s well positioned to make an improvement in performance at the British round.

Fernandez added: "I just had five weeks to prepare very well. After the surgery in May I think it will be interesting to try to do the second part of the season very well.

"Anyway, I am ready to go. I’m really happy to start again. I can’t stay at home anymore, because I just want to race. I can’t wait to arrive in Silverstone!"