Andrea Dovizioso names his toughest MotoGP opponent

He represented Honda, most notably Ducati and Yamaha in two spells as he fell inches short of winning a premier class championship.

The retired Italian was asked which rider gave him the hardest time on track.

“Actually, it is difficult to say who was the most difficult opponent to face,” Dovizioso pondered to Motosan.

“I would say it depends on the moment.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, I found myself in a time of MotoGP in which the riders I shared the track with were extremely talented riders.

“Starting with Marco Simoncelli, with whom I had already begun to compete with on minibikes and with whom I shared the same path, in the different categories.

“Another great rival was Jorge Lorenzo.

“We always made the big jumps, from one category to another, in the same year… so he was always there and he really won a lot.

“But then Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi and many others.

“It's really hard to say who was my toughest opponent.

“Let's say I fought for the MotoGP championship with Marc, so I would say it was him, because he was a strong rival, in all ways: mentally, physically, in terms of his talent, attitude and in all the other aspects that complete a profile like his."

Dovizioso, riding for Ducati, was the runner-up in the MotoGP standings in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as Honda’s Marquez enjoyed his glory years.

Dovizioso, despite how close his came, added his name to the list of riders that included Rossi who failed to end Ducati’s barren years which stretched back to Casey Stoner’s 2007 title.

Recently Dovizioso, a 125cc champion, was honoured as a MotoGP Legend.

“I was surprised when they told me they were going to name me a MotoGP Legend,” he said.

“I am truly honoured and happy. Twenty years of hard work, done with a lot of dedication, paid off, and receiving this honour in Mugello made everything even more special.”

Could Dovizioso return in a different capacity?

“I have been in the paddock for more than half of my life and now I would like to dedicate myself to my other passions as well, for which, until now, I have left a bit in a corner,” he said.

“But never say never. Some interesting opportunities could present themselves.

“I have already received some important offers, but the time was not right to accept them.

“Surely there is an open door. We'll see what happens in the future."