After suffering a brutal crash at the MotoGP season-opener, Espargaro was reduced to being in hospital for multiple weeks while retirement even became a realistic possibility due to the injuries suffered.

But Espargaro, who missed out making his return prior to the summer break taking place, is now ready to return at Silverstone, a circuit where he claimed pole position aboard the Repsol Honda in 2021.

"I am really happy to finally have the opportunity to come back after this tough period," said Espargaro.

"I have been working more than ever in my life to arrive to this day, and for me, being in Silverstone is already a big prize.

"I know that I will need to be patient, and that it will take time to be at my 100% again, with both my bike and my body, but I am full of energy to take on this challenge! Let’s get on the gas again!"

Espargaro is contracted to KTM until the end of next season and will remain with the GASGAS Tech3 team.

Not as secure with his future is Espargaro’s teammate Augusto Fernandez. The MotoGP rookie has been very good in 2023, but with KTM determined to elevate Pedro Acosta, Fernandez could be looking elsewhere for opportunities.

Focusing on the things he can control, Fernandez is excited to get back racing after a ‘long break’.

Fernandez said: "It has been a long break, so I am really excited to go back to racing, see my team and ride my bike.

"We had a positive first half of the season, so our goal is to continue improving our level and our adaptation to the MotoGP class, and get closer and closer to the top guys.

"Silverstone is a track that I like a lot, having won there in Moto2 last season, so starting the second half in England is a positive point for me. Can not wait!"