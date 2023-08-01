Alvaro Bautista in action at Misano for second MotoGP test

The current Superbike world champion completed his first test aboard the new factory Ducati MotoGP bike in June, with a view to potentially making a wildcard appearance later this season.

And while that remains an open possibility, Bautista’s second test at Misano is considered to be a development test for the MotoGP team, and not one that’s been set up to benefit the Spaniard.

After winning 16 of the first 18 races in WorldSBK this season, Bautista ran into problems at both Imola and Most.

Bautista crashed out of Race 2 in Imola as Toprak Razgatlioglu went on to win and cut into his championship lead, before a wet try gamble failed to pay off in Race 1 at Most.

Bautista finished 12th as Razgatlioglu came home in second, thus reducing his lead in the standings to under 50 points, however, victory for Bautista in Race 2 allowed him to regain a huge chunk of points as Razgatlioglu finished the weekend scoreless after crashing out of the lead.

Unconcerned that riding a MotoGP bike will become a distraction for the remainder of the Superbike campaign, Bautista said this to Speedweek.

"To me, they're two different things. I do not mind. It's not like I agonize over making a wildcard appearance. If that's the case, then it has to be that way."