Alex Marquez “not surprised when Alex Rins was complaining” about LCR Honda

Marquez first quit Honda to join Gresini Ducati at the start of this MotoGP season, bringing an end to an association which stretched back nine years.

Rins, needing a seat due to Suzuki quitting MotoGP abruptly, replacing Marquez at LCR Honda but has already confirmed he will leave after one year to join Yamaha.

“Yes, I understand,” Marquez said about watching Rins follow him out of the exit door.

“I am sad for the team, for LCR.

“Because I share many things with them, so I’m sad for that, because after a half-year he has already changed.

“But I understand the movement because, in the end, an official team is always more attractive.

“If you see both situations, about motorbikes, they are similar.

“In an official team you have many more things.”

Money being the key issue?

“Yes, for example,” Marquez replied.

Rins had voiced his displeasure earlier this season at his perception that Honda were not utilising him to develop parts for their uninspiring bike.

“I was not surprised,” was Marquez’s intriguing confession.

“I was not surprised when he was complaining about that, I was not surprised.”

Marquez never truly justified his talent when at Honda, finishing no higher than 14th in his three seasons with the Japanese manufacturer.

His departure, leaving behind brother Marc Marquez, has already paid dividends with a first podium since 2020 riding a Ducati.

Rins oddly achieved Honda’s first MotoGP race win from a rider aside from Marc Marquez this year at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

But the relationship soured and will now end, meanwhile Rins is missing this weekend’s British MotoGP due to a broken leg.