Leading the MotoGP championship at this stage of the 2022 season, Quartararo is only 9th one year on and sits well over 100 points down on Francesco Bagnaia.

The Yamaha rider has suffered from the same issues as 2022, which include an overtaking, front tyre pressures and a general lack of performance, especially in qualifying trim which was so often a great strength of Quartararo’s.

The first chance Yamaha will have to produce signs of improvements will be the Misano test following the Grand Prix in Sepetember, and Quartararo knows that encouraging words won’t be enough.

"For me it is going to be really important," began the Frenchman. "The last three years I have gotten a lot of words from Yamaha that they are going to get better, but they never really showed it and I never really had it on the bike.

"I don’t want more words, I want more facts. I want to ride the bike and feel like we made a massive step.

"I want to ride it on track and see improvements. The Misano test will be the most important test of the year."

Next season will see Quartararo attempt to bring Yamaha back to the front of the field alongside new teammate Alex Rins, who will replace Franco Morbidelli.

After spending much of his premier class career with the Italian, Quartararo believes the arrival of Rins could be a big boost.

Quartararo said: "I think it could be a good thing for the team. I spent a long time with Franco and I wish him the best, but I think for Yamaha it is going to be a new step, new rider with a lot of experience and hopefully he can bring information from Honda and Suzuki.

"He will have ridden three bikes in three years with the Suzuki in 22, Honda in 23 and 24 with Yamaha. It’s going to be super important for us."