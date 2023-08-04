Despite struggling for wins in the previous three MotoGP campaigns, Honda began the season looking to fight for the world title as Marquez returned to full fitness.

But the Spaniard has, from a performance point of view, endured one of his most difficult starts to a MotoGP season.

The eight-time world champion has produced great qualifying results at times, while also being competitive in races.

However, crashes as a result of needing to push too close to the limit have resulted in more injuries for the Spaniard.

Marquez, who pulled out of both the German and Dutch Grand Prix, said this ahead of Silverstone: "In Assen after the sprint, I decided to stop and the doctors told me. I have had time to rebuild during the summer.

"The right ankle and the right leg are still not working as I want. Here in Silverstone, we will try for rhythm.

In terms of their approach to the first half of the year, Marquez was quick to point out the issues.

"Honda is working hard," began Marquez. "They tested with Bradl in Jerez. At the moment, the Japanese decided that I will start with the same bike as Assen.

"Then there will be a small upgrade - a part of that will be a small aero package that, at the moment, I will not homologate. I decided for technical reasons. We have a lot of work to do.

"In the summer break I had time to think about it. My conclusion is: our approach in the first half of the season was not the correct one.

"We approached to try and win races, to fight for the title. But we were not ready. We need to work together to be ready in the future.

"This second part of the season, I will approach in another way. I will try to be more realistic. We will work together to improve the project."

Regarding his future, Marquez is expected to remain with Honda as he has a contract until the end of 2024.

That doesn’t mean changing manufacturers can’t be done as Alex Rins managed to get out of his Honda deal to join Yamaha.

However, Marquez remains committed to the Japanese brand as he eyes up a title challenge.

"Next year I have a contract with the Repsol Honda team. The target is to improve the bike, and at the Misano test.

"It’s not like I have heard ‘just wait in 2023 because 2024 is another year’. MotoGP is a constant evolution.

"If you want to perform well in 2024, you need to start in 2023. We are working together to improve the project.



"In 2024 we need to find the best for 2024, for Honda, to fight for the title. This is the only target."