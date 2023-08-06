The Repsol Honda rider collided with factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini with five laps remaining, ending his race early. Early replays suggested Bastianini, who was able to continue afterwards, clattered into Marquez.

Nine rounds into the 2023 MotoGP season, Marquez is yet to complete a grand prix.

His latest fall came after a wet weekend of sensible riding for Marquez, who admitted he was prioritising the development of his Honda rather than his own results.

He was injured so missed Argentina, Texas and Spain then he withdrew shortly before Germany and the Netherlands due to injuries.

The next race is in Austria.