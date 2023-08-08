The surprise MotoGP bike which could open up a vacant spot for 2024

But another bike could reportedly become free which will have riders scrambling.

Raul Fernandez, the RNF Aprilia rider, is “at risk” of losing his seat for next season, according to Motosprint.

Fernandez and teammate Miguel Oliveira are both contracted for 2024 already but the report suggests that Aprilia may lose faith with the Spaniard whose season is going “differently than expected”.

Intriguingly the report cites “what we heard at Silverstone” - that Fernandez himself is “dissatisfied with the experience gained to date in MotoGP” and wants “something different”.

That would be a Moto2 return, rather than a WorldSBK move.

Fernandez was the 2021 Moto2 runner-up when he reluctantly stepped into the premier class with the KTM satellite team, despite preferring RNF (then Yamaha’s satellite team).

He finished 22nd in a drab first year in MotoGP but, this year, joined RNF who had switched to Aprilia’s control. He currently sits 23rd in the MotoGP standings with just 14 points.

Perhaps his position has come under extra scrutiny since factory Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro won the British MotoGP, highlighting the potential of the Italian manufacturer.

Should he be dispensed with next season, the RS-GP he leaves behind would be coveted.

Franco Morbidelli is looking for a seat, Fabio di Giannantonio is trying to cling onto his Gresini, while Moto2 trio Pedro Acosta, Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon dream of MotoGP moves.

Fernandez vacating his RNF Aprilia, in what would represent a shock move, could create shockwaves for the 2024 rider market because his peers may not have expected his bike to become vacant.