Zarco reportedly has a lucrative offer from LCR Honda on the table for the 2024 MotoGP season.

He insists that he has a “choice” despite his Pramac Racing seat being touted for Marco Bezzecchi next year.

There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯ Video of There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯

"Honda seem to want me more than Ducati do,” Zarco said at the Austrian MotoGP.

“But also, Ducati is performing well with a great bike, so I could also make this choice, in order to keep fighting at the top."

He confirmed that he hasn’t held significant talks with Ducati about his future since the previous MotoGP round at Silverstone.

"We knew that between Silverstone and Austria there would be few discussions, so we'll see what happens this weekend,” he said.

"I'm not worried. In any case, I'll have the choice, which it's a good thing."

Zarco’s assertion that he will have a choice between Honda and Ducati is intriguing.

It had been reported that Bezzecchi had the choice between taking Zarco’s 2024-spec bike at Pramac next year, or remaining on a 2023 bike at Mooney VR46.

Bezzecchi has said in Austria that he is hoping for “a better solution” for himself (it is believed he wants a factory bike, and to stay at VR46).

LCR Honda have a vacancy to fill since Alex Rins left for Yamaha.

Zarco’s weekend in Austria got off to the perfect start as he went fastest in the first practice session on Friday.