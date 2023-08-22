Theory touted that KTM want Marc Marquez on an MV Agusta

KTM has a 25% stake in MV Agusta and so, if they were to acquire extra grid slots, might choose to rebrand some RC16s in the same way that Tech3 races with GASGAS colours.

However, since the bikes would still presumably be full RC16s, it would not solve KTM’s current sticking point with Dorna, which is reserving the ex-Suzuki grid slots for a ‘new manufacturer’.

And if KTM were to modify the RC16 enough to count as a new constructor, Marc Marquez would be unlikely to want to ride it.

The intriguing theory was reported by DAZN during the Austrian MotoGP - the home race for KTM and for Red Bull, who separately sponsor both the manufacturer and Marquez.

"Do you know what KTM's dream is? Do you know what marketing exercise KTM really wants to do in the future? Having Marc Marquez on an MV Agusta," explains journalist Ricard Jove.

"That's the play they'd like and it can be.

"What remains to be seen is to what extent the championship can allow KTM to be painted [as an] MV Agusta or to make a bike significantly different from the KTM.

“But that is the objective and I think it is a very good marketing exercise if it is achieved.

"That's where the shots of the future go or that's where they will go. This is my opinion based on certain information, but it is my opinion."

The Red Bull link is one reason why Marquez and KTM have long been linked with joining forces.

The Spaniard praised KTM for its progress earlier this week and claimed that the Austrian factory, currently second to Ducati in the constructors, will soon be number one.

His contract with Honda runs until the end of 2024 and he has previously stated his intention to honour it.

From 2025 he will be a free agent, and KTM have an obvious interest in him.

KTM also hope to have more than four bikes on the MotoGP grid by 2025.