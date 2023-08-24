Marc Marquez on an MV Agusta? Giacomo Agostini: “I'll be his coach”

DAZN reported that KTM want to sign Marquez in 2025 and give him an MV Agusta.

KTM own 25% of MV Agusta and want extra grid slots by 2025 but would need Dorna’s permission to bring this idea to life.

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda? Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

“Just the idea of ​​seeing the MV Agusta brand again in MotoGP makes me shiver,” the legendary Agostini told MOW.

“What can I say? But there are a thousand dynamics involved, as well as the regulations, and therefore one thing is that I tell you that the idea excites me and another thing is to say that it will certainly go like this.

“I don't know how it will go because, in fact, I'm not involved in all the issues.

“But why should it bother me? If MV Agusta were to return to MotoGP with Marc Marquez as a rider, I would make myself available for everything, if he wants I'll be his coach, manager, personal advisor or whatever he wants!

“No, that wouldn't bother me: Marc Marquez is a phenomenon and I'm very sorry for what he's going through after what he's already had to go through.

“But now don't write that Giacomo Agostini said that Marc Marquez will go to MV Agusta through an operation led by KTM, because that's not what I said. It is a rumour that I have heard too and that has been talked about a lot in the press, but I have no idea how much of it is actually true or even if such a thing would be possible or not. I just said it would be a dream for me.”

Thirteen of Agostini’s 15 world championships came riding an MV Agusta.

Only Agostini (eight) and Valentino Rossi (seven) have more premier class title wins that Marquez (six).

Agostini, now 81, was asked if he expects Marquez to quit Honda amid his current struggles.

“I do not know. I don't think he will do it before the natural expiry of his contract - given that there are a thousand questions at stake and, last but not least, salaries and equally high penalties,” he said.

“Therefore I would like to say that he will try another season with his brand.

“Perhaps, if he sees that there is progress and that he is working in the right way, he will choose to stay longer.

“Otherwise it is very possible that you look around.

“It's too soon to say, however, if Marquez decides to leave Honda.

“In my opinion everyone will try to figure out if there's room to bring him into their garage.

“In short, the fact that there isn't a saddle for Marquez doesn't seem credible to me. There is a lot of talk about KTM.”