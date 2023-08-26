KTM boss asked if he dreams of Marc Marquez-Pedro Acosta duo

Yet for KTM, it is apparently feasible to unite them.

Moto2 star Acosta is one of five contracted riders that KTM insist will be in MotoGP next season - but they currently only have four bikes to place them on.

Is Pedro Acosta MotoGPâs next SUPERSTAR? Video of Is Pedro Acosta MotoGPâs next SUPERSTAR?

Honda’s Marquez is KTM’s dream recruit - they failed to convince him to move next season but will surely try again in 2025 when he’s a free agent.

Team manager Francesco Guidotti was asked if he dreams of pairing Marquez with Acosta, and replied to Gazzetta: “I dream of being world champion in 2024 with the Brad Binder-Jack Miller duo.

“Then we'll think about it in 2025.”

In 2025, KTM hope to have more than four bikes on the grid, opening the possibility of keeping Binder and Miller while also incorporating Marquez and Acosta.

Marquez has even said that he expects KTM to become the No1 manufacturer, and Guidotti reacted: “I think and hope that he believes it.

“If we manage to maintain the progression made from last year, next year we will really be among the contenders.”

Marquez, of course, represented KTM in 2009 at 125cc before his Honda alliance began.

“Let's say that the beginning of his [journey], on what he could have become, began with us,” Guidotti said.

“As [Pit Beirer, KTM motorsport director] said, he has a contract with Honda for 2024.

“For us, thinking about the rider campaign is still premature, we are still very focused on the technical aspect and we are happy with our riders.

“We will see at the end of 2023 where we will be, and then think about 2025.”

On the talented teenager Acosta, Guidotti said: “I see a huge talent who, however, also has to work a lot on all the other aspects that being a professional rider in MotoGP requires today.

“From preparation to nutrition, to the mental condition to manage which is increasingly different from Moto2 with this format.

“I don't know if he will be immediately effective.”

Arranging where Acosta will be placed, or which rider he might replace, is ongoing.

“We have made some choices and we will take responsibility for finding the solution to the problems that have arisen,” Guidotti said.

The team manager noted the issues with more than four bikes on the grid: “I personally think that at the moment having five or six bikes could be more of a distraction for us, as we are still in a growth phase.

“We cannot yet approve bikes with the certainty of constant performance.”