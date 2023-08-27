Why Johann Zarco is just what Honda need to become a force in MotoGP again

The Pramac Ducati rider stunned the MotoGP paddock in Austria last weekend as he decided to part way with the Italian manufacturer.

His decision to leave Ducati brings an end to four seasons together, as he returns to Honda where he spent a few races in 2019.

A former two-time Moto2 world champion, much has been made about Zarco’s lack of premier class success when it comes to wins.

However, there’s no denying that Zarco has been one of the better riders in the series over the last few years.

Ducati clearly believe that to be the case as the French rider has often been a key cog in their development process, while efforts to keep him at Pramac were also made last season due to his experience, ability and their willingness to keep him aboard full factory machinery.

We’ve already seen the impact that Jack Miller has had when leaving Ducati and being able to transfer his knowledge to KTM.

Zarco will be expected to have a similar impact on Honda, who greatly need it as they remain stuck in their most barren run in MotoGP.

Honda will still have two world champions in their line-up with Marc Marquez and Joan Mir, so pressure will be off Zarco to deliver the results they should be achieving.

But what Zarco can do is use his experience to help steer Honda in a direction that allows them to not only be more competitive, but also give their riders a more friendly bike to ride, which is something his current manufacturer has mastered.

With Takaaki Nakagami potentially staying at LCR Honda, Zarco could also find himself thrust into the position of leading the team, something he’s not done at Ducati.

A role that he would be expected to thrive in, Zarco could be somewhat unleashed by a change to Honda where he already impressed during his three-race stint five years ago.

Honda’s latest upgrade has seen them take on a very similar design concept to Ducati, which is another reason why Zarco could be right at home on the RC213V.