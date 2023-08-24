Binder signed a new deal with KTM until the end of 2026 during the Austrian MotoGP weekend, making him the only rider signed beyond 2024.

The KTM rider claimed two second place results at the team’s home round and was the only rider able to get close to world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

While it wasn’t the double win he and KTM were hoping for, Binder showed that more steps forward have been made by the Austrian brand.

Binder also qualified on the first row for just the second time in his MotoGP career, while teammate Jack Miller was one place back in fourth.

Summing up his weekend to the team in parc ferme, Binder said: "I tried so hard man! It was not quite enough. The braking on my bike was next level compared to yesterday.

"I thought ‘oh f**k, I’ve burned my tyre’ and then I saw the gap and was like maybe I’m okay.

"It’s not two wins but it’s two seconds. Lap four was the same as yesterday and he [Bagnaia] stayed the same. We’re close guys! If we can keep that grip…"

When the sprint and main race began, Binder was all over Bagnaia and had the pace to contend for victory.

However, it was when front tyre pressures and rear grip became an issue that the South African started to drop away.

Despite that, Binder was in a very upbeat mood following the race as he thanked KTM for the recent improvements, while also discussing his new deal and what he wants to achieve with KTM.

"I want you to know that I really appreciate you guys," added Binder. "Thank you for trusting in me for the next few seasons and I hope to bring you guys to the top step very soon."