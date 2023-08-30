The event is titled as “MotoGP Icon Joins CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Management.”

13-time premier-class race winner Max Biaggi has been sporadically linked with a role at the RNF team due to his long Aprilia links and the end of his own Moto3 project last season.

However, Motorsport.com reports the icon in question will be Sito Pons, who recently announced that his own Moto2 squad will close at the end of 2023.

Pons previously ran a race-winning 500cc/MotoGP team from 1992-2005 (with Biaggi as one of his riders).

“Now it's time to step aside and face the future with optimism. We will always see each other on the circuits,” Pons said upon confirming he was passing his Moto2 grid places over to the MT Helmets - MSi squad for 2024.

Pons has repeatedly sought a return to the premier-class grid, most recently following the exit of Suzuki.