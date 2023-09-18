Hungary to become reserve race for MotoGP ahead of 2025 debut

Dorna have confirmed that talks are underway to host a Hungarian Grand Prix in 2025, while also making its first appearance on the WorldSBK calendar in 2024.

A Hungarian round at the new Balaton Park Circuit is being lined up for the Superbike world championship, while the famous hungaroring would be home to the MotoGP event.

A statement from Dorna said: "MotoGP’s return to Hungary might be closer than you think! The collaboration between Dorna Sports and the Hungarian Mobility Development Agency (HUMDA) is very much ongoing, with two venues being explored for the near future.

"Dorna and HUMDA are working together on the homologation of the Hungaroring and the new Balaton Park Circuit in order to bring both MotoGP and WorldSBK back to Hungary soon.

"The aim of an updated agreement between Dorna and HUMDA is to first include Balaton Park on the 2024 WorldSBK calendar and as a reserve venue for MotoGP next season, before the Hungaroring hosts MotoGP from 2025… so watch this space!"

This comes shortly before the first-ever Indian MotoGP, which will take place at the Buddh International Circuit this weekend.