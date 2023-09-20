MotoGP visa chaos continues as statement released by Indian GP organiser

Over 500 visas have been granted although plenty are still without the necessary paperwork ahead of Friday’s opening MotoGP practice at the Buddh International Circuit.

Marc Marquez was the headline rider who had to reschedule flights due to the inability to get a visa, however, the eight-time world champion has now been granted his visa after sharing the news on his social media.

Fairstreet Sports, along with support from the state government of Uttar Pradesh, have expressed confidence that the event will go forward and that the entire paddock will make it to the Indian GP.

In a statement, Fairstreet Sports said: "We have been updated about the current issue of delays in the visa issuance process,” the statement read.

"We would like to share that we have been working relentlessly to resolve the same in the best possible manner.

"Close to 500 visas have been cleared and a large number will be done shortly. The dedicated teams are doing everything possible to ensure every rider, team, technical officials visa are issued at the earliest. This incident was unexpected and we are doing whatever is required to address the same immediately.

"We understand the importance of a seamless experience for all participants and attendees and encourage everyone to be patient and cooperate with us and the teams."

"We are immensely grateful to the Indian Government, MEA [Ministry of External Affairs], MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs] and the UP Government for their continued support and coordination.

"We are confident that all pending visas will be processed and all race personnel required for the race will reach India timely and safely."

This also comes after fears that the track is not safe enough, fears that have been led by Aleix Espargaro.

The circuit is still yet to be homologated for MotoGP ahead of Friday’s action, which is less than two days away.