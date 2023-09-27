Valentino Rossi given credit for “99.9%” of thrilling MotoGP title fight

Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi are both graduates of the VR46 Academy in Tavullia, they grew up together and now find themselves fighting tooth and nail for the top prize in MotoGP.

Bezzecchi landed the most recent blow, winning last weekend’s Indian MotoGP after Bagnaia crashed out altogether.

"We must thank Rossi: 99.9% of all this is thanks to him,” Bezzecchi told Sky.

“Valentino gives us the opportunity to practise a type of training that few can afford."

Bagnaia is 13 points clear at the top of the MotoGP standings from second-place Jorge Martin. Bezzecchi is 44 points off the top.

The relationship between Bagnaia and Bezzecchi has yet to spill out into the type of rivalry that Rossi so notoriously had with many of his peers.

“We are very good friends, it's hard to be rivals,” Bezzecchi said.

“But we are mature to handle this situation."

He even teased Bagnaia while stood next to him: "When he sees me in front, Francesco lies down. He's usually always in front of me." Bagnaia replied with a smile: "I suffer from pressure."