But the eight-time world champion, who continues to keep the MotoGP world guessing over persistent rumours of a switch to Gresini Ducati next season, warned it will take time for the impact of such changes to reach the race track.

And whether Marquez has the patience to wait any longer remains to be seen.

“It's true that the Honda HRC is changing a few things, is reacting and it's true that they must,” Marquez, winless for two years, told MotoGP.com when quizzed on Kokubu.

“Because in the end when in a big brand, HRC or another name, if the numbers are not arriving and the results are not coming. You must change things.

“And to change things means changing the top guys and they are taking big decisions. So will see with time if they are the correct decisions and I hope so because I wish the best.

“We will see if we can now, we will need time, to keep going and keep improving the bike for the future.”

Kokubu has been at HRC since 1986, playing a key design role in the NSR500, RC211V and RC212V. He was appointed MotoGP Technical Director in 2010, Director of Development in 2013, and has been Director/General Manager in the Technology Development Division since 2016.

His replacement will be another Honda insider, Shin Sato.

Kokubu’s exit from the MotoGP project follows the replacement of Takeo Yokoyama with ex-Suzuki technical manager Ken Kawauchi at the start of this year.

Marquez was speaking after a seventh-place finish in the Sprint race at Honda’s home Motegi round on Saturday.

“Seventh position is not the best, but a solid day,” Marquez said. “I was able to jump from Qualifying 1 to Qualifying 2. I was able to start on the third row which was a good target.

“In the race I tried to follow the top guys because in the end my character is there on the beginning, but then when the tyres start to drop, I started to [reduce the risk] and go on my normal pace.

“Let's see if tomorrow. I mean, you can check the tendency [for our performance in races this year], in the beginning it’s OK, but then step by step will arrive especially Ducati riders who overtake me and some Aprilia riders also, they're really fast. So let's see if we can be inside of the top ten.”

The next best Honda rider on Saturday was Joan Mir in 13th. The top Yamaha was Fabio Quartararo in 15th on another difficult day for the Japanese manufacturers.