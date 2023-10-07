Factory Ducati or KTM? Is Marc Marquez plotting something big for 2025?

He will end his long association with Honda, it is confirmed, and is likely to join Gresini Ducati for next season.

But the bigger question might be: what will Marquez do in 2025, after one year with Gresini? And when several high-profile seats on the grid become available?

Factory Ducati

It feels crazy to consider it, but if Marquez has a decent first year as a Ducati rider then surely he will want a factory bike again in 2025.

Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini’s current contracts run until the end of 2024. Bastianini, in particular after an injury-hit first year as a factory rider, will be under intense pressure to deliver results with or without Marquez breathing down his neck.

But should Marquez find a year-old Desmosedici, which he will ride with Gresini, competitive then his natural instinct will surely look towards the best bike on the entire grid, which his Ducati employers could easily offer him.

Marquez in red feels impossible but, should he go to Gresini as expected, he’s just one small step away from jumping on MotoGP’s best bike a year later.

KTM

Before the talk about Marquez to Gresini became too loud to ignore, all the rumours suggested he would go to KTM.

The eight-time world champion had dinner with KTM boss Pit Beirer ahead of the Austrian MotoGP, the manufacturer’s home race.

He also went on a TV show, sitting next to Beirer, where he said: “Now [KTM] are the second best constructor in the championship, but very soon, more than people might think, they will be first.”

Marquez and KTM also share Red Bull as a hugely influential sponsor.

KTM have aggressive plans to expand - they have so far failed to add a fifth bike, or to buy an existing satellite team, for 2024.

But 2025 is a different story. They expect to have six bikes on the grid by then, plus another year of development under their belts.

Marquez might not fancy a year of developing a KTM in 2024 but, a year later if the bike has proved its worth, it might be the most obvious landing spot for him.

Back to Honda

Don’t yet rule out a stunning reconciliation between Honda and Marquez.

AS have already reported that they could reunite in 2025, after Marquez spends one year at Gresini.

The thinking is that, as it stands, Marquez must negotiate his way out of the most lucrative contract in the sport with Honda, which currently runs through 2024.

Honda, knowing their star man wants to go, could “loan” him to Gresini for a year and allow Marquez to compete for the championship, which they cannot offer him themselves.

Honda hope to then be in a position to welcome Marquez back in 2025, after they have spent a year dramatically improving their package.

The staff restructure at the Japanese manufacturer has already started, with chief technical officer Shinichi Kokubu being moved aside. Big names like Davide Brivio and Massimo Rivola have reportedly been eyed up by Honda as they bid to restore themselves to the top of MotoGP.

And if they achieve this, then Marquez might believe they are best-placed to compete in 2025.

Other major rider contracts

Scuppering any of Marquez’s plans could be the other major riders, and their big contracts, being renegotiated for 2025.

Fabio Quartararo, for example, is due to become a free agent and has already made it clear how unhappy he is with Yamaha’s competitiveness.

Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin’s Ducati deals run until the end of 2024 (as does every rider contract currently) so the Italian manufacturer will have plenty to think about, not just Marquez’s future.

Pedro Acosta is also set to enter the premier class next season with Tech3 GASGAS. Still only 19, his potential is supposedly incredible.

KTM will want to make sure they are able to keep Acosta sweet long-term, and this may also effect Marquez’s wishes.