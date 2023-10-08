Pramac Racing’s Martin is only three points behind factory Ducati rider Bagnaia at the top of the MotoGP standings with six rounds remaining.

Ducati bosses insist they will not interfere in the scrap for glory which also involves Mooney VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi.

Asked if he expected team orders, Martin told La Vanguardia: “We will only know the day we both arrive with options, risking everything for one or two races.

“Yes, I trust that, with what Ducati has invested in me, they will give me the same options as him to fight for the championship.”

Last season then-Gresini rider Enea Bastianini was able to go wheel-to-wheel with Bagnaia who was vying to deliver Ducati’s first MotoGP title since 2007.

But Martin reveals there were team orders for the other Ducatis: “Yes, there was. They told us that we had to be careful, that you couldn't overtake him...

“From very early on in the season we were very careful with him, in the end that affected you in the races.

“This year no. And even if Ducati told me something, I wouldn't listen.

“Last year, when he no longer had any options, they tried to help him, above all we had to be careful with him if we were going to overtake him.”

Martin said about the MotoGP championship fight with Bagnaia: “Anyone who gets between him and me will be good, but right now I don't see anyone.

“When I'm not there to stand up to him, there is no clear candidate.”

Martin identified the weekend that the title momentum shifted in his favour.

“By beating him in Germany I grew and he saw it. And every weekend I've been there.”

Martin has won two of the past three grands prix, taking advantage of a drab patch of form for Bagnaia who hasn’t shone since his accident in Barcelona.

The prize for Martin, aside from the championship itself, is to sit alongside Bagnaia in the most prestigious bike on the current grid.

“Yes, yes, my goal is to reach the official Ducati as soon as possible,” he said.

“I am achieving results that speak for themselves, I hope Ducati appreciates it.”