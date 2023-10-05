“Atmosphere not comfortable” at KTM as they prep crucial rider line-up decision

The manufacturer has five riders contracted but only four bikes, after their requests for an extra machine and their bids to buy a satellite team were rebuffed.

Augusto Fernandez will be relegated into a test and reserve role, Speedweek previously reported, making room for Pedro Acosta alongside Pol Espargaro at the Tech3 GASGAS team and an unchanged factory duo of Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

"I have news from Austria,” DAZN’s Ricard Jove reported. “They tell me that probably in a few hours/days the final resolution of the problem of the seats at KTM (four motorcycles for five riders) will be made official and that the situation is, literally, very delicate because it concerns people who know they are going to see their sporting career cut short.

“We all know that Speedweek, a media outlet close to the brand, published a few days ago that the person replaced to give Pedro Acosta his place will be Augusto Fernandez.

“I don't have any information that confirms or denies it, but I do know that right now this final resolution is being prepared and the atmosphere is not at all comfortable.

“Personally, I am clear that if I had to make that complicated decision, without a doubt I would opt for looking for a worthy and good exit as a tester and wild card participation for Jack Miller.

“I love Jack and his personality, but given his results, his recent fatherhood, ensuring him a future as a brand ambassador wouldn't be crazy.

“As a second option it would not be a bad project for Pol Espargaro, but it is fair to say that after his serious injury he deserves to have time to recover.

“On the other hand, doing it with Augusto is breaking the projection of a guy who has been growing and improving all season.

“We will know soon how the matter ends, since we should not rule out anything, even a driver loan to another team/brand!”

The expectation is that the quantity of available wild cards will increase, meaning Fernandez could still race a minimum of six rounds even in a role as a test and reserve rider.

He could also deputise in the case of injury.

But the choice will be controversial, if it is confirmed, due to KTM’s recent history of releasing rookies after a short stay in MotoGP.