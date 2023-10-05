Alex Marquez calls Marc Marquez “brave” in emotional message of defiance

Marc confirmed the rumours which have spread throughout the MotoGP paddock - that he will end his 11-year association with Honda at the end of 2023, ahead of an expected move to Gresini Ducati next season.

“I know that today has not been an easy day for you,” Alex posted on social media about his brother’s confirmation he will leave Honda.

“But you are brave and life rewards those who value it!

“Few of us know what you've been through since 2020 and it's time for you to go back to 100% of what you like the most.”

The message is a reference to Marc’s awful injury history since 2020, when his arm problems began.

Marc will become the teammate of his brother Alex if he links up with Gresini, as he is expected to do, in 2024.

Last year, Alex made the similar decision to quit Honda and move to a Ducati satellite team.

He has had nothing but positive words for his experience so far, and his results have also spoken volumes. In Argentina he registered his first podium finish in three years.

The repercussions of Marc’s move will inevitably be bigger, though.

An eight-time world champion who is wriggling out of the final year of his Honda deal, the biggest contract in MotoGP today, could have seismic consequences for the sport.