Ducati questioned if they fear Marc Marquez could take their “secrets”

The six-time MotoGP champion is believed to be joining Gresini Ducati next season, after confirming he will bring an 11-year association with Honda to an end.

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna had previously revealed his expectation that Marquez will sign a one-year contract at Gresini.

That means he will again stand to become a free agent in 2025, with the benefit of spending a year on a Desmosedici and within the dominant Ducati’s ranks, knowledge which could potentially transform his next employer.

Marc Marquez leaves Honda! ðšð€¯ Video of Marc Marquez leaves Honda! ðšð€¯

Dall’Igna was quoted by Sky: "Am I afraid that he might take away the secrets in the event of a farewell in 2025?

“Johann Zarco will go to Honda next year, it's the same thing.

“He will take the information and knowledge with him but it would be worse if an engineer left.”

Marquez is also expected to arrive at Gresini alone, without the inner-circle who have been by his side throughout his glory years.

Chief crew Santi Hernandez will not accompany him, it is suspected.

That means Marquez would be guided by a brand new support structure next year, should his move to Gresini be confirmed.

And if he does choose to test his own value on the open market for the 2025 season, at least Ducati would be in a position of strength to keep the engineers who have worked closely by Marquez throughout 2024.