The eight-time world champion will ride something other than a Honda for the first time in his MotoGP career, after completing his blockbuster move from Repsol to Gresini last week.

Clearly the best all-around package on the grid, Marquez is moving to Ducati at a time where their success has been unstoppable.

Yes, KTM and Aprilia have had their moments, however, the consistency of the 2023 bike and even the 2022 package in the hands of Marco Bezzecchi has been too strong to defeat.

Although Bezzecchi still has a chance of winning the 2023 title, it appears to be a straight fight between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, both of whom are aboard the bike Marquez will ride next season.

Going from the worst package on the grid, Marquez said this about his switch during the Indonesian round.

“Next year will be interesting. In the end, I will have the bike that is going to win this year's championship.

“I am going to have the 2023 bike, but I don’t know how the evolution of it will be.”

Marquez will be aboard the same spec bike as team-mate Alex Marquez, Bezzecchi and Luca Marini.

While Bagnaia, Martin, Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli will all be riding the new 2024 machine.