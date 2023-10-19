The reason is simple. Marquez also had high hopes for this year’s German MotoGP, at a Sachsenring track where he was unbeaten as a MotoGP rider.

But the weekend was ‘the worst of the calendar’ and, after suffering five accidents, the Repsol Honda rider withdrew from the Sunday race. Many also believe the Sachsenring woes played a big part in his subsequent decision to leave HRC.

After a first podium of the year in Japan, the future Gresini Ducati rider then struggled to a double DNF at Mandalika last weekend, leaving the track without speaking to the media.

“Of course, Mandalika wasn't one of my best weekends,” Marquez told MotoGP.com at Phillip Island.

“It’s true that Friday was super good but then during the weekend we were struggling and I was not able to finish the race.

“So not one of my best weekends. Then here we need to rebuild the confidence and see what we can do.”

But the 30-year-old played down a repeat of last year’s podium.

“I have zero expectations,” he said. “Also Sachsenring was a track that should be OK but in the end was the worst weekend of the calendar.

“Let’s see how I feel in FP1 because also it’s a track where if you don’t have the feeling, you cannot push. Because it’s super fast. So step-by step.”