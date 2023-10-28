Marini reflects on Sprint: “I tried to recover but was impossible!”

Luca Marini enjoyed the in-race battling but conceded that the race was won as soon as Jorge Martin hit the front of the Thaliand MotoGp sprint.

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider was the first to try to chase down the Spaniard, but he could not make up the difference:

“Good battle, fair battles, with Brad was nice, nice start - was not so good at the beginning I didn’t feel a big confidence and my pace was quite slow so Jorge was able to open a gap that I then tried to recover but was impossible”!

The Italian reflected on how tough it is to pass Brad Binder, singling out his acceleration as a key advantage:

“When Brad overtook me I tried to overtook him again as soon as possible because I knew if I wait too much the pressure of the front tyre was raising a lot and then it is more difficult,

Brad brakes very late and also his acceleration is unbelievable the grip he has when he touch the gas is a lot and this makes an overtake from another rider very difficult, so it is never easy to fight against him, so today I wanted to beat him but it was not possible so lets try tomorrow to make another good race.”

With Sunday’s race all about tyre management Marini is still unsure of what to use:

“Lets try tomorrow with a hard rear let’s see what can happen, maybe it can change something, but it is never easy , but I prefer the hard rear”.

He compared that idea to how the tyres were used up in Saturday’s sprint:

“After three, four laps you start to feel more front lock, more closing , especially close the front in turn six, turn nine , the last corner - I try to block Brad and close everything, because I know that maybe if I can do eight laps in front his temperature will overtake more and he cannot overtake.

This I don’t know, we never know because last year we did not make the race in dry condition so I don’t know, for me it’s not a problem of wear, it’s a problem of temperature”.