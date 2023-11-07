Bautista wrapped up his second consecutive WorldSBK title with victory in Race 1 of the season-finale at Jerez 11 days ago.

But the Spanish rider’s season is not over as he gets set for a MotoGP wildcard appearance, his first in Grand Prix racing since the 2018 Valencia round.

“I’m really happy with Bautista and this situation that’s going to happen for him,” Bayliss told WorldSBK.com after the Australian made a post-season appearance of his own in 2006.

“I came in when Sete was injured and, of course, our Championship was just finished as well.

“After Sete was injured, they asked if I would come and ride the bike for the last race in Valencia and to be part of the last race of the 990s at the time, to finish the project that Loris and I started together in 2003. It made a lot of sense.

“We went along for that race and the story goes that I took Paolo Ciabatti and Ernest Maranello, some of the guys from the WorldSBK team, and the weekend turned into a bit of a fairytale.

“Something I’ll never forget; it was very special. You never know. Bautista’s really been on form on the Ducati WorldSBK bike. I think it’s great that he’s going to Sepang. He’s ridden there in the past; he’s got some experience there.

“He did have a test on the MotoGP bike at Misano and was quite good. It could turn out to be such a great weekend for him as well. Time well time.”

Bautista, who conducted a MotoGP test at Misano a few months ago, will be without pressure according to Bayliss.

But that’s not to say the Superbike champion won’t want to show off his potential, especially after the impressive performances Dani Pedrosa managed to deliver in Jerez and Misano.

Pedrosa, who does have a lot more recent MotoGP experience as he’s the current KTM test rider, secured three

“He’ll have no pressure,” stated Bayliss. “We know he’s fast on the bike already and we know anything can happen. He’ll go and enjoy himself, I’m sure.

“There’s going to be plenty for him to learn, but he did test the bike at Misano, so he’s got an idea of the bike.

“Now he’s got to face all these guys face-to-face and he’s going to feel like he wants to prove something to himself and maybe to the WorldSBK paddock, who knows?

“That’s how I felt when it happened to me. I wish him the best and I hope he has a great time doing it. That’s all it’s about.”