Bagnaia was eighth quickest in Practice 2 as he secured his position, along with title rival Jorge Martin, in Q2.

The factory Ducati rider made a slow start after finishing P15 in FP1, but it was the pace with used tyres that seemed to suggest he had nothing to worry about.

Speaking after day-one at Sepang, Bagnaia told MotoGP.com: “It was very good. Not easily but we are in the top ten. That was the maximum objective today.

“For sure, missing this [last] lap with the yellow flag was a shame because being more in front was better for everyone.

“But I’m very happy with the pace, feeling with used tyres and it was a really positive Friday.”

Bagnaia will need to be at his very best this weekend after losing points in both races to Martin at Buriram.

But the good news for Bagnaia is that he was victorious at Sepang last season, a venue he also won at in Moto3.

After recent struggles using the softer rear tyre, Bagnaia had no concerns during Friday practice and feels his race pace is good enough to contend for similar results.

Bagnaia added: “I’m happy with what I found with the tyres. Normally I struggle with the softer tyre but now I’m not.

“It will be important to use this rear tyre for both races and our work today was really positive with used tyres.

“Tomorrow I will try to improve my riding but we are very close. It’s the first Saturday in a while where I’m not asking to change anything.”