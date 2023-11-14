Marc Marquez: “I try to avoid” contact with Gresini Ducati

There are only two more rounds, starting this weekend in Qatar, until Marquez tests a Ducati in Valencia, at the end of this month, ahead of moving to Gresini in 2024.

But until then, he won’t ask Alex Marquez - his brother and future teammate - for a detailed breakdown of his next bike and he won’t communicate with the Gresini staff.

“No, no, no, in fact I have not talked about the Ducati in depth because it would be disrespectful,” he told AS.

“I'm still working for Honda and giving 100 percent and if there's something to try, I'll do it.

“I try to give the most accurate feedback, I might even have contact with my team next year and I try to avoid that.

“Because? Well, because there are three races ahead in which my goal is to finish in the best possible way and be as professional as possible. “Then there will be time to talk with my brother, with Ducati, with Gresini, with the new coach, to prepare for the 2024 season.”

Marquez knows that the entire MotoGP world will be gripped by the sight of him testing the best bike on the current grid after the season-finale in Valencia.

But he refused to be drawn into making a bold prediction about how he will fare.

“First I need to test the bike, then I need to do the whole pre-season and when the pre-season is over I will see exactly where we are,” he insisted.

“It's a bit like when last year I went with the same speech and being in the same team, because during the preseason you see things, you see if a brand comes out, if another comes out, if a rider comes out or if another comes out…

“At the moment it would be a mistake to enter into a clear objective.

“The main objective is to have fun on the bike again and that means being competitive.”