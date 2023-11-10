Marc Marquez: “Could’ve been selfish, got paid a fortune, but I stepped aside”

The outgoing eight-time world champion was questioned at the Malaysian MotoGP if his exit has left Honda in major trouble.

They still haven’t replaced Marquez, who will head to Gresini Ducati, with less than three weeks until the postseason test in Valencia.

Marquez’s response to being quizzed about leaving Honda in bad shape was to tell Marca: “I don't see it that way.

“In the end, Honda has a world champion in the box, which is Joan Mir, who is not very far from my level.

“And I think that what Honda needs right now, and I have said it many times, is time.

“Honda is Honda, and it will come back up with me in the box or without my presence.

“But yes, obviously, we have been in a difficult situation for two or three years and, logically, Honda is Honda and it is going to come back to the top.

“They need time, there are riders who have more time than others, and I consider that right now my priority is different.

“I'm in a situation where I could be selfish, and be inside the box riding around on the motorcycle and be paid a fortune.

“But I think that all that fortune has to go to the development of the motorcycle.

“And I step aside, I prioritise the sport, which is trying to have fun on the bike, as I have always done.”

Friday practice at Sepang for the Malaysian MotoGP was topped by Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez, Marc’s brother and future teammate.

Marc said about his own efforts, where he was 15th-fastest: "Today I tried to push and give my best, as always.

“There are tracks where I have bad pace, but a good attempt at one lap and today was the opposite.

“The pace was not bad at all, especially on the second outing on the track.

“Since yesterday we knew that this was going to be a track that was going to be difficult for us and, when you know that you are going to suffer during a weekend, the impact is less.

“Tomorrow we will see what we can do. It will be difficult to move on to Q2, but we will give our 100%."