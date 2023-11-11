But it got complicated in the closing stages, when the rider separating Bastianini from a debut top three of the year was none other than factory Ducati team-mate and title leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia had led the opening half of the race, then began to struggle with his front tyre and had already been overtaken by title rival Jorge Martin as well as race winner Alex Marquez.

Had Bastianini also passed the reigning champion, it would have cost him a further point.

However, Bastianini played wingman in the closing laps, fending off the late challenge of KTM’s Brad Binder while remaining just 0.208s behind Bagnaia at the finish line.

“One of the main problems was the front tyre, it was difficult to enter corners behind other riders,” Bastianini told MotoGP.com

“When I was behind Pecco I felt again this front movement and also I made the decision not to overtake Pecco because I’m not fighting for the world championship.

“It was a risk to try to overtake him and also for me, it wouldn’t change anything at the moment. And Pecco this morning helped me to do some laps behind him and I saw something. It was good.”

Bastianini also has a vested interest in Bagnaia winning the world championship since, if Martin claims the title, Ducati have admitted they cannot rule out moving the Spaniard to the factory team at Bastianini’s expense.

Bagnaia takes an 11-point lead over Martin into Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, fourth for Bastianini was his best result since victory in last year’s Malaysian MotoGP, as a Gresini rider.