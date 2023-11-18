The Gresini rider had to overcome a poor start which saw him slide from second to sixth position.

Di Giannantonio then completed half the opening lap with his front ride-height device locked before finally making his way back towards the front of the field.

Di Giannantonio then applied big pressure to title contender Jorge Martin but was unable to pose a threat in the form of an overtake.

“I was trying so hard,” Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com. “Honestly, my start was so poor. I completely made a mistake and then I had a problem with the front device which didn’t go off for like half a lap.

“Also, the front temperature was really high from the second lap. It was difficult to save the tyre and push, but I did a good job.

“I was battling with the guys and having a lot of fun. Then I tried to catch Jorge but he was doing a great job through sectors two and three which are the places where you have to ride the bike the most. I was struggling with the front but it is what it is.”

While fellow Ducati rider Luca Marini chewed through his rear tyre after just four laps, it was only the front tyre which was an issue for Di Giannantonio.

The Italian said pressures rose very quickly and that made it difficult to follow despite catching Martin with relative ease.

Di Giannantonio added: “For my side it was just the front feeling which was not great, but with the MotoGP of today and these rules with the pressures it is super difficult to follow and to try and overtake in three corners.

“I was able to catch Jorge but I was not able to try an overtake. I was trying really hard but it was difficult. I was on the limit.”